FA Youth Cup: Banning orders over smoke bombs at final
- Published
Two men have been given football banning orders after setting off smoke bombs at the FA Youth Cup Final.
Andrew Chambers and Bradley Lilliman took the items into the match involving Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 May.
Chambers, 55, and Lilliman, 18, both admitted the charge of possession of a flare at a sporting event.
The pair were both handed a three-year football banning order at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 28 June.
Chambers, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield, was also ordered to pay costs of £107 and Lilliman, of Victoria Street, Newark, ordered to pay a surcharge of £22.
'Dangerous'
Following the sentencing, Insp Craig Berry, from Nottinghamshire Police's football unit, said: "A new European-inspired culture appears to be emerging within football supporters across the country, where setting off of pyrotechnics inside football grounds is seen as acceptable and normal.
"Smoke bombs can be dangerous, both for those who are carrying them and those in the close vicinity when they're activated.
"As these supporters have found out to their cost, smuggling these items into grounds is a criminal offence that can lead to a football banning order of up to five years."
Alan Bexon, head of operations at Nottingham Forest, added: "Sadly we have seen an increase in the usage of pyrotechnics within stadiums from supporters and we have had several incidents as a result of their usage.
"Other fans have suffered breathing difficulties and one young fan had such a device land in his hood which, as you can imagine, was alarming for both him and his family.
"As a club we take a strong stance on the illegal usage of pyrotechnics and feel it is right that these offenders have received football banning orders."
