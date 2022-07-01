Mansfield's new £3m spine road unveiled
A £3m spine road has been completed in Mansfield, providing a link to a new £250m development.
The Lindhurst development, being built to the south of Berry Hill, aims to provide new homes and jobs for the area, with 500 houses already having been built.
The new 0.6 mile (1km) road links the site to the Adamsway roundabout on the A6117.
The road was funded by the development agency D2N2.
When the 480 acre site is completed, it will provide up to 1,700 new houses and 31,000 square metres of commercial space.
The road will provide access to the planned local centre for the future community, which will include shops, a health centre, a new primary school, a nursery, care homes, and offices.
A community park and other green spaces are also planned, as well as a hotel, petrol station and roadside catering. Local bus links and green routes will also be set up.
The council said the road would open progressively as the new developments become occupied.
