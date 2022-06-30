Fraudster jailed for conning man out of thousands of pounds
A man conned a stranger out of tens of thousands of pounds after asking him for money for cancer treatment and to help free a friend from prison.
Nottinghamshire Police said Dean Badder befriended the victim and took money between January 2016 and January 2018.
Badder admitted two counts of fraud and one of blackmail.
The 52-year-old, of Swindale Close in Gamston, was jailed for four years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said in January 2018, Badder told the victim that his friend needed £10,000 to be released from jail, and cash was handed over.
Inquiries found no records of Badder's friend, and it was then established several Internet Protocol (IP) addresses used to make contact with the victim were linked to an address in Carlton where Badder had lived and was arrested.
The victim also told officers he had previously given money to Badder to pay for his cancer treatment.
Police said Badder had "no regard" for his victim, urging others going through similar situations to speak to officers.
