Bulwell: Burglar posed as council worker to steal from woman
- Published
A man, who stole from a vulnerable woman after posing as a council worker looking for a gas leak, has been jailed.
Dean Marriott used a special "remote control" to pretend to scan the house in Bulwell, Nottingham, before taking a mobile phone and handbag, police said.
Officers identified the 53-year-old after CCTV showed him at the property on 21 January.
Marriott admitted burglary and was jailed for one year and ten months.
Marriott, of Wilkins Gardens, Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday.
A statement from the victim was read out in court, police said, which detailed how the incident had contributed to her suffering multiple seizures because of the stress.
Det Con Demi Robertson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Marriott deceived his way into a vulnerable woman's home under false pretences before stealing her belongings the second her back was turned.
"As the victim's impact statement read out in court showed, burglary is a hugely emotive and intrusive crime that can leave an indelible mark on people.
"Nobody should ever feel unsafe within the walls of their own home."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk