Covid: Face masks brought back at Nottinghamshire hospital sites
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Face masks have been reintroduced at some Nottinghamshire hospitals just two weeks after they were dropped.
Mask policy had been relaxed in all but high-risk areas of Sherwood Forest Hospitals' three sites as part of a phased return to pre-pandemic policies.
But a rise in covid cases among staff and patients at King's Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community hospitals has led to the decision being reversed.
Bosses said they would keep face mask and visiting requirements under review.
Phil Bolton, chief nurse for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "At the time we cautiously stepped-down the requirement to wear a mask we said we'd keep transmission rates under constant review and reintroduce measures if necessary.
"As cases have risen, it's vital that we take decisive action to protect our most vulnerable patients, visitors and colleagues to ensure we can keep vital services running for all those that need them over the coming weeks.
"We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support and ask everyone to wear a mask when asked to do so across our hospitals."
Those who have had cold, flu or Covid-like symptoms, diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the past three days, or any contact with anyone with these types of illness, has been asked not to visit the hospitals.
The trust's current policy on visiting arrangements remains unchanged.
Staff, patients and visitors are still required to stay one metre (3ft) from other people in non-clinical and outpatient areas and two metres (6ft) on wards.
