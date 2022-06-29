Interview room for sex abuse victims opens in Nottingham hospital
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A video interview suite for children and young people who have been sexually assaulted or abused is to be opened.
The rooms are part of the East Midlands Children and Young People's Sexual Assault Service (EMCYPSAS) suite at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
The extra interview suite has largely been funded through a Nottingham Hospitals Charity grant.
It means police can talk to young victims within a hospital environment.
Children and young people are currently seen at the EMCYPSAS suite for a medical examination, treatment to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, as well as referrals for therapeutic support.
Previously, Nottingham Hospitals Charity said they would have had to travel to a police station for interviews before or after an examination.
'Safe and comforting space'
The suite, which will open on Wednesday, will allow children to be interviewed by police inside the hospital.
It is made up of a family room, an examination room and interview room.
Dr Fiona Straw, consultant community paediatrician and clinical lead for EMCYPSAS, said: "Children who disclose that they have been sexually abused often face multiple interviews with social workers, police and medical professionals in a variety of settings.
"Interviews are often the only source of evidence in sexual abuse cases, yet for many children and young people the interviews do not enable them to provide the best possible evidence.
"Repeat interviews can be confusing and cause children, particularly young children, to give inconsistent evidence, which, in many cases, will lead to the perpetrator not being charged.
"Children can be traumatised by having to give an account of their abuse to multiple professionals in multiple locations."
Det Ch Insp Mark Dickson, of Nottinghamshire Police, added: "The force is committed to continuously improving the service it provides to victims of child abuse and a crucial part of this is making sure children feel as comfortable as possible while they give their evidence.
"This new video interview suite will provide children with a safe and comforting space in which to speak to us in trust and confidence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.