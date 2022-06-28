Man jailed after setting fire to his own Nottinghamshire flat
A man who police said endangered the lives of his neighbours by setting fire to his flat has been jailed for three years and one month.
Darren Edwards poured a flammable liquid over his front door in Belconnen Road, Bestwood, Nottingham, at about 03:00 BST on 7 August last year.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said he admitted starting the blaze deliberately but claimed he had not intended to hurt any of his neighbours.
Det Insp Ruby Burrow, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Edwards could very easily have killed or seriously injured himself or others during this incident, which would have been a lot worse without the very swift attention of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service."
