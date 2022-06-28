Nottingham couple celebrate losing 27 stone in two years
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A couple are celebrating losing 27 stone between them in two years.
Helen and Kieron Buxton, from The Meadows in Nottingham, decided to tackle their weight after Kieron developed type 2 diabetes.
Mr Buxton said he was referred to Slimming World by his doctor after his weight reached almost 30 stone (190kg) and could not put his own shoes and socks on.
The Derbyshire-based company said the couple's weight loss was life-changing.
Mr Buxton, 50, said: "I'd been overweight for much of my life, to the point where I didn't really acknowledge it any more.
"Being inactive, wearing 5XL shirts and asking for seatbelt extenders was just normal life for me.
"I was even used to the abuse that would get thrown at me in the street.
"It wasn't until my doctor told me that an injury to my leg was struggling to heal because I'd developed type 2 diabetes that I decided to make a change.
"I was almost 30st at the time and couldn't even put my own shoes and socks on - Helen used to have to do it for me."
Since losing 19.5 stone, Mr Buxton said he had reversed his diabetes and no longer required medication for the condition.
He said he had lost weight, together with his wife, through a combination of eating plans and exercise.
"I could barely walk 100 steps at first" he said. However, he said the couple steadily increased their exercise until they were doing 10,000 steps a day or more.
"I'm still in shock that such simple changes have totally transformed our lives," he said.
"I genuinely think that if I hadn't tackled my weight when I did, I wouldn't be alive right now."
Mrs Buxton, 51, said: "I had struggled with my weight since school and although I'd had the odd weight-loss attempt here and there, I never really had much success.
"I thought joining Slimming World with Kieron would be a good way to support him and to improve my own health as well."
She has now lost eight stone (50kg), dropping from a size 26 to a 12.
The couple added that because they had lost weight during lockdown, close friends and family had not recognised them when they started socialising again.
Slimming World consultant Vanessa Chatwin said: "I'm so proud of everything Helen and Kieron have achieved.
"To lose 27 stone between them is just life-changing and they have a whole new lease of life now."
