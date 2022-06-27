Aiden Aslin: Rally held in support of man given death sentence
By Amy Phipps & Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
The family of a British man sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court for fighting in Ukraine have attended a rally in Nottingham to call for his release.
Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured along with Shaun Pinner in April while fighting with the Ukrainian Marines.
His grandmother Pamela Hall thanked the dozens of people that joined them in Old Market Square to show support.
Other speakers included a friend of Mr Aslin who fought with him.
Pete Radcliff, who organised the protest on Sunday, said the event was part of keeping up pressure to demand action against Russia.
"We need to defend him and all the other POWs held by an unaccountable proxy-power of Russia in Donetsk," he said.
"We have to demand that Putin's war, his war-crimes and his occupation of parts of Ukraine ends."
Another rally in support of Mr Aslin was recently held in his home town of Newark in Nottinghamshire.
Mr Aslin was captured in Mariupol in April, one of the cities most affected by the war, and was sentenced alongside Mr Pinner and Moroccan national Brahim Saaudun.
His family said they had spoken to him in a phone call, in which he said he had been told "time is running out" by his captors.
