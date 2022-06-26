Four arrests after two injured in Nottingham city centre brawl
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder over a city centre disturbance.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Milton Street in Nottingham at about 03:45 BST.
Two men were taken to Queen's Medical Centre for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
The arrested men, aged 19, 25, 28 and 31, remain in custody. Police cordons have been set up and the force is appealing for information.
Police said both injured men remained in hospital. One was taken there by officers, while the other arrived separately.
Anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
