Man charged after Nottingham street fight stabbing
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
One man has been charged and another arrested after a street fight in Nottingham in which a man was stabbed.
Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance in Radford at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
Two men believed to have been involved were taken to hospital.
One suffered stab wounds to his shoulder that were not thought to be life-threatening, while the other suffered a fractured eye socket and facial injuries.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police said he had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.
Nottinghamshire Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Independent Street and Alfreton Road at the time and saw what happened.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.