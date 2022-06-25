Nottingham MP donates £2K to help striking railway workers
By Amy Phipps & PA news agency
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A Labour MP has donated £2,000 of her salary to support rail workers who are on strike.
Nadia Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, said the money was to help those who were "standing up for themselves".
She joined strikers outside Nottingham Station on Thursday and is due to speak at a rally there on Saturday.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are staging their third strike of the week in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
Network Rail said it would consider a pay rise above 3%, but only if the union agreed to modernise working practices.
When Ms Whittome was elected, she pledged to share her MP's salary with local causes in Nottingham.
She has previously made donations to the local branches of other unions as well as charities, not-for-profit organisations and grassroots groups.
Ms Whittome said: "Rail strikers are leading the way for workers in the cost-of-living crisis - demanding decent pay and conditions to keep up with the cost of soaring inflation.
"It's workers like them who need a pay rise, not MPs. When workers go on strike they don't get paid.
"This money will help to ensure that no-one faces hardship as a result of standing up for themselves at work."
Travellers have faced severely restricted services during strikes, with some areas of the country seeing no trains at all.
Services on subsequent days have also been severely affected.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has warned more strikes are likely if a settlement cannot be reached.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has called on the union to agree a deal "to bring our rail industry into the 21st Century".
