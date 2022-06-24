Man charged after woman, 86, robbed in home
- Published
A man has been charged after an 86-year-old woman was robbed in her Nottinghamshire home.
The victim was reportedly forced to hand over cash, suffering minor injuries, in the property in Newark on Monday evening.
The suspect has also been linked with a police road pursuit shortly before.
A 24-year-old has been charged with robbery, dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and failing to stop.
'Extremely distressing'
Police said a car was observed by officers as driving over the speed limit near to Castle Roundabout, Newark, with a short pursuit then taking place around the area.
The man has also been charged with driving while disqualified and criminal damage.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 21 July.
Det Con Rebecca Hopson said: "This must have been an extremely distressing experience for the victim, who was in a vulnerable position when this incident took place.
"Robbery is an incredibly serious offence that can leave an indelible mark on people, not just physically but more often from an emotional standpoint."
