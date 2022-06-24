Trainee paramedic has bike stolen at King's Mill hospital during shift
- Published
A trainee paramedic has spoken of his disappointment after his bike was stolen during a 13-hour shift.
Dan Roizer, 30, was on only the second day of a work placement at King's Mill hospital in Nottinghamshire.
He used the bicycle to go from his home in Sutton-in-Ashfield to work but found it had been cut from the bike store on Tuesday evening.
With a young family, Mr Roizer said it was "no small thing" to replace a £370 bicycle.
The hospital has a dedicated bike store but since he is not a permanent member of staff, he did not have access.
"So I chained it up to the bike store, out of the way but when I got back, the bike had gone.
"It was more than annoying, after such a long shift and from an NHS site, the staff area, you just don't expect people to do that," he said.
Mr Roizer approached security and it turned out the theft had been witnessed.
It took place shortly before he came off shift but the culprit had got away before security could intervene.
He said the theft had been reported to police and a similar bike was found the next day but this proved not to be Mr Rozier's.
He said: "I will have to walk to work for the moment.
"It is no small thing, with costs going up so much, to replace a £370 bike.
"I posted about it on social media and quite a few people who work at King's Mill got in touch to say the same thing has happened to them."
Mr Roizer has set up a funding page to help pay for a new bicycle.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.