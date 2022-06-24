Driver killed woman after being distracted by unrestrained dog
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A driver crashed into a taxi, fatally injuring a woman, after becoming distracted by his unrestrained pet dog in the back of the vehicle.
Nottinghamshire Police said Richard Clarke took his eyes off the road on 3 November, hitting the front of the taxi that had arrived to collect a 77-year-old woman and her husband in Hucknall.
The woman, who was getting into the car at the time, was seriously injured and later died in hospital.
Clarke has been jailed for 24 weeks.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the 37-year-old was also handed a one-year driving ban after admitting causing death by careless driving.
The woman's husband, 80, sustained fractures to his pelvis and leg, and a deep cut to his forehead, while the taxi driver was not seriously injured in the crash in Annesley Road.
'Warning to pet owners'
Det Con Chris Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Clarke, of Bestwood Road, Hucknall, was "fatally distracted" by the adult Weimaraner.
"The tragedy of this case is that it could have been avoided with the use of a simple seatbelt harness which can be bought for under £10," he said.
"I only hope that what happens serves as a warning to other pet owners."
