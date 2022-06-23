Sheffield United players charged after post-match disorder - club
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two Sheffield United players have been charged following violence at the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest, according to the club.
Trouble flared after the Blades lost a penalty shoot-out at the City Ground.
Fans invaded the pitch at the end of the match on 17 May.
Sheffield United said Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie had been charged. Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for more details.
