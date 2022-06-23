Nottinghamshire cannabis grower found hiding in wheelie bin jailed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A drug farmer found hiding inside a wheelie bin by a police sniffer dog has been jailed for eight months.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a report of a cannabis smell coming from a house in Mansfield Woodhouse on 7 February.
More than 150 cannabis plants - with an estimated street value of about £90,000 - were found inside.
Armando Hysaj, 25, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday for producing a controlled drug of Class B.
Police said they were called to the property in The Rushes by a bailiff who was carrying out a warrant for non-payment of gas and electric.
When officers arrived, Hysaj fled from the house.
The area was searched and a police dog led his handler to a nearby wheelie bin where Hysaj, of The Rushes, was found hiding inside.
PC Shaun Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "He may have thought a wheelie bin to be a good hiding place, but in reality it was no match for a well-trained police dog."
