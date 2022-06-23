Nottinghamshire cannabis grower found hiding in wheelie bin jailed

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Armando HysajNottinghamshire Police
More than 150 cannabis plants were found inside the house in Mansfield Woodhouse

A drug farmer found hiding inside a wheelie bin by a police sniffer dog has been jailed for eight months.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a report of a cannabis smell coming from a house in Mansfield Woodhouse on 7 February.

More than 150 cannabis plants - with an estimated street value of about £90,000 - were found inside.

Armando Hysaj, 25, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday for producing a controlled drug of Class B.

Police said they were called to the property in The Rushes by a bailiff who was carrying out a warrant for non-payment of gas and electric.

When officers arrived, Hysaj fled from the house.

The area was searched and a police dog led his handler to a nearby wheelie bin where Hysaj, of The Rushes, was found hiding inside.

PC Shaun Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "He may have thought a wheelie bin to be a good hiding place, but in reality it was no match for a well-trained police dog."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics