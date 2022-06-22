Selston teenage rapist jailed after trial
- Published
A Nottinghamshire man who raped a fellow teenager has been jailed.
Kian Allsebrook, 20, carried out the assault on the young woman on 10 September 2020 when he was 18.
A jury found Allsebrook, of Selston, guilty of the rape of a person over the age of 16, following a four-day trial in April.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday Allsebrook was jailed for two years and three months and was made subject of a four-year restraining order.
He must also sign the sex offenders register for the next 10 years.
Det Con Barry Haines said: "It is absolutely incomprehensible that anyone would ever force themselves on someone without their consent, in the manner that he did.
"I'd like to commend the victim for having the courage to share what happened to her with the police, so that we were able to help bring her some justice."
