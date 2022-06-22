Kimberley drink-driver jailed after 100mph police chase
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man who drove at 100mph (161km/h) in a police chase around Nottinghamshire has been jailed for 14 months.
Nottinghamshire Police said Nigel Bilsbrough was first spotted driving erratically in the early hours of 21 August.
The 54-year-old, from James Street, Kimberley, was eventually stopped on the A610 and failed a roadside breathalyser test.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police said officers began following Bilsbrough after he attempted a dangerous U-turn in Forest Road, Radford, Nottingham.
The force said he sped away, swerving "all over the road and into oncoming traffic, forcing other drivers to emergency stop to avoid him".
'Reckless in the extreme'
When he began driving at more than double the speed limit, police said the chase was abandoned to reduce the chances of a collision.
Officers said he was tracked down a few minutes later and the pursuit resumed with Bilsbrough driving 100mph along the ring road towards Eastwood.
He was eventually stopped and a breathalyser test confirmed he was over the drink-drive limit.
Bilsbrough pleaded guilty to five driving charges including dangerous driving, driving above the alcohol limit and driving while disqualified.
In addition to the jail sentence, he was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £165 victim surcharge.
Insp Paul Ferguson said: "Bilsbrough's driving that night was reckless in the extreme and put everyone else that was sharing the roads with him in danger.
"It is no exaggeration at all to say that the dangerous manner in which he chose to drive, all while under the influence of alcohol, could've quite easily resulted in someone being seriously injured."
