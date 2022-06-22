Newstead: Investigation after passenger train window smashed
- Published
Police are investigating the smashing of a train window as it travelled through Nottinghamshire.
An object hit the rear cab of the train near Newstead station on Monday.
The train stopped at the scene, and services on the line, between Nottingham and Worksop, were disrupted.
A councillor said passengers noted similarities with events in TV drama Sherwood, in which the cab of a train travelling in the area is hit by a crossbow bolt.
David Hennigan, who was travelling on the service, said: "For me, it is deeply disturbing. You could tell all the people [in the carriage] who had seen Sherwood.
"The real concern was when people left the carriage and saw the damage themselves. The window was completely shattered.
"The conductor was a bit shocked but completely professional."
The independent Ashfield councillor said no-one in his carriage realised what had happened until there was an announcement five minutes after the train stopped.
He said the conductor, who was inside the cab at the time, was "showered with glass".
A family was sitting not far from where the object hit the train, he added.
The drama Sherwood, set in the Ashfield area, is currently being shown on BBC One.
It was inspired by two murders which took place in Nottinghamshire 20 years ago, as well as community tensions dating back to the miners' strike of the 1980s.
In one episode, a train driver is covered with glass when his cab is hit by a crossbow bolt.
British Transport Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident near Newstead, which happened at about 11:50 BST.
A spokeswoman said: "The window of the rear cab was shattered, and thankfully no one on board sustained any injuries."
