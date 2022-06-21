£1.7m restoration of Nottingham's embankment gardens under way
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A £1.7m restoration of Nottingham's Victoria Embankment Memorial Gardens has begun.
As well as improvements to the gardens, the war memorial and Queen Victoria statue will be restored.
Funding of £1.1m was secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, in addition to money from the Transforming Cities Fund, the War Memorials Trust and Nottingham City Council.
Work is due to be completed by the end of the year.
Improvements will also be carried out to the pond, fountains and footpaths, and there will be a new visitor centre and toilets.
'Touchstones to our past'
Audra Wynter, portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks at the city council, said: "Victoria Embankment Memorial Gardens are of great importance and have been an asset to Nottingham for nearly 100 years.
"In 2019 we completed the WW1 Memorial and this additional funding will allow future generations to re-discover the site as a place for contemplation, relaxation and recreation within the local community."
Frances Moreton, director at War Memorials Trust said memorials "are touchstones to our past".
"Preserving them maintains the link between those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and later generations who benefit from the freedoms for which they fought," she added.
