Mansfield district councillor dies after suspected heart attack
A councillor has died following a suspected heart attack while out with his family.
Vaughan Hopewell, who represented Mansfield District Council's Oak Tree ward, died on 18 June, the authority said.
Mr Hopewell, the council said, was a "much-respected and active community councillor over the years".
He also became known as the "singing councillor" for producing a song to raise funds for a charity.
A member of the Mansfield Independents, Mr Hopewell was elected to the Oak Tree ward in May 2011 and was part of a number of the district council's committees.
'Put other people first'
He also worked for Jigsaw Support Scheme, a charity that provides services for vulnerable people.
During his work for Jigsaw, his fundraising song earned him the "singing councillor" moniker.
Councillor Mick Barton, group leader of the Mansfield Independents, said: "I've known Vaughan for more than 20 years and he was a valued member of our group, he always put other people first and loved his family dearly."
Executive mayor Andy Abrahams added: "He was immensely proud to serve his community and did his utmost to help people. He'll be sorely missed by the council."
