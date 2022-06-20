Horse rescued after sinking up to neck in bog
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Pictures have been released showing a horse being rescued by firefighters after sinking up to its neck in a bog.
Six-year-old Magic was discovered in marshland near The Strand in Attenborough..
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a specialist animal rescue team from Derbyshire were called to the scene on 9 June.
The horse was freed and returned to its paddock without any injuries, said the fire service.
A spokesperson added: "Magic was difficult to spot amongst the vegetation, so crews worked to cut this back allowing rescue equipment to be put in place.
"It's believed that he could have been stuck for a couple of hours before being discovered."
Firefighters said Magic was "clearly in distress" and was moving around, making the rescue more challenging.
After being released, the horse was cleaned and checked over by a vet.
Ben Clements from the fire service said: "This was a complicated incident which involved support from our partners at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and their animal rescue team, along with our swift water rescue team from Highfields."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.