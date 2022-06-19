Two Leicestershire men charged over FA Cup attack on Nottingham pub
Two men have been charged with violent disorder after a pub in Nottingham was attacked on the day of an FA Cup tie.
Trouble broke out at the Cross Keys pub on Byard Lane ahead of the fourth round tie between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest on 6 February.
Nottinghamshire Police said two suspects had been charged after CCTV footage was reviewed.
A Leicestershire man, 41, and man, 52, from Leicester are due to appear before Nottingham magistrates on 7 July.
