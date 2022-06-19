Knives found as four arrested following Beeston fight
Four people have been arrested after police responding to reports of a fight found knives.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Muriel Road in Beeston at about 06:05 BST on Thursday.
When they stopped a car the four occupants all ran off, a force spokesman said, with one of them dropping a knife to the floor after they were all arrested.
Two more knives were found when police searched the vehicle.
Three men aged 21, 21 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article, while a 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.
All four have been released under investigation, and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Two people suffered minor injuries in the initial fight, police said.
