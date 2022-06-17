Man admits dangerous driving after Newark wall crash
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man has admitted dangerous driving after crashing his car into a wall.
Police said Rocky Price drove almost three times above the speed limit in Newark, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday.
He also drove on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic before hitting the garden wall in London Road, officers said.
At Nottingham Magistrate's Court, the 18-year-old also admitted failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance.
'Reckless'
Nottinghamshire Police said after ignoring multiple requests to pull over, a short pursuit took place in the Newark area, with Price driving at 80mph (182km/h) in a 30mph zone at about 21:15 BST.
Price, of Neals Crescent, Grantham, continued to drive erratically and crashed into three stationary cars, causing significant damage to each.
After hitting the wall, he was arrested at he scene and taken to hospital as a precaution having sustained minor injuries.
Det Sgt Rob Palethorpe said: "Price's actions that night were reckless in the extreme and could've quite easily resulted in somebody being seriously injured.
"There is absolutely no excuse for any motorist to drive erratically on our roads."
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.