Nottinghamshire cancer survivor takes on coast to coast challenge
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A breast cancer survivor has taken on a 90-mile coast to coast run to raise money for charity.
Sarah Johnson, 44, and 60 others took on the Run the Wall challenge along the Hadrian's Wall trail.
They raised £57,000 for the Aurora Wellbeing Services centre in Worksop, which helps families affected by cancer.
The donation has funded a specialised service for families and a new family room at the centre.
Mrs Johnson said: "I was referred to the Aurora Centre after both of my cancer diagnoses. After the most recent one in 2019 we decided we wanted to help them create something for families and children specifically.
"Some of our biggest worries throughout my diagnosis, operations and treatment were how to talk to our two daughters about it - without scaring them."
'Huge impact on family'
The charity provides support for cancer patients including counselling, support groups and workshops and beauty treatments and therapies.
The donation will also help fund support and care for children and teenagers whose family members are living with cancer.
Emma Walker, project lead for Aurora Wellbeing Services, said: "We're aware that a cancer diagnosis has a huge impact on the whole family, and it's great to be able to expand our support service to children and teenagers, giving them a safe space to express their feelings and get support when a family member has a cancer diagnosis.
"The service is already being well received and we are looking forward to it developing and expanding as more children access it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.