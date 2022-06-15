East Midlands Railway: Reduced timetable announced for strike days
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has released details of how next week's national strike action will affect its services.
Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking on 21, 23 and 25 June over job cuts and pay.
EMR said its trains would only run between 07:30 and 18:30 BST on those days.
Some routes will only see one train per hour and other routes will not run.
The operator said it would run one train per hour on the following routes:
- Between Nottingham and London
- Between Sheffield and London
- Between Corby and London
- Between Derby and Matlock
- Between Derby and Nottingham
- Between Leicester and Nottingham
- Between Nottingham and Sheffield
EMR warned services would not be running on other routes and replacement bus services were not being offered.
The company said it had been working with colleagues across the network to ensure it could deliver a "robust and reliable" service on strike days.
"A significant pool of contingency staff have been trained (to the same safety critical standards as their permanent colleagues) to ensure a service can continue to operate," it added.
Network Rail said about half of all rail lines would be closed nationally on strike days, with only a fifth of services due to run.
It warned disruption could also run into non-strike days.
