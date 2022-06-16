Nottinghamshire parents' cost-of-living school uniform fears
By Samantha Noble & Rachel Royce
BBC News
- Published
Parents have expressed their concerns about the cost of school uniforms, at a time when other living costs are so high.
Stanhope Primary School, in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, is considering changing the sweatshirt and cardigan colour from red to green or blue.
Parent Claire Hemstock said: "With the cost of living going up... it is just going to cause havoc."
The school said it had written to parents explaining their decision.
Ms Hemstock, whose daughters are aged seven and nine, said: "With the cost of living going up, it's going to cause problems for parents and for carers.
"Everything - fuel, gas, electricity, with it going up, it is just going to cause havoc. I know some parents have more than two children so that's going to double the cost."
She said it would have a "significant impact" on her family as it would mean buying two new separate uniforms.
Ms Hemstock said "you are probably looking at £50 to £60 and that doesn't include new shoes", although she added she did try to hand down clothes as much as possible.
Amanda Richards, head teacher at Stanhope Primary School, said they were consulting with parents about possible changes.
"The consultation includes a number of options, including a change of colour or keeping the uniform the same.
"We will carefully consider all of the feedback received before making any decision.
"We appreciate the views of our school community and would like to thank all of our parents for taking the time to complete the survey, their feedback is important," she said.
Louise Birks son is due to start Toot Hill, a secondary school in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.
The school is not changing its uniform but she said she was concerned about the price of approved clothing.
She highlighted what she saw as the "the vast amount of logo-ed uniform that is needed and the cost of buying those items".
She said: "I understand that a blazer is a good image to have for the school but my understanding of needing trousers and socks and sportswear seems maybe a little bit more unnecessary."
Toot Hill School said the school uniform was an important part of its culture. However it said it "fully understood" the financial pressures families were under.
"Consequently, we have decided that with the exception of the school blazer, school tie and some PE kit items, all other items of school uniform can be purchased without a school logo," it said.
New government guidelines come into force in September requiring that second-hand uniform items should be made available and the cost of anything branded must be kept to a minimum.
