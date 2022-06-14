Mansfield drink-driver who killed motorcyclist in crash jailed
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A drunk van driver who killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for five years.
Julieanne Walsh hit Mark Osborne's motorcycle on the A60 Mansfield Road, in Nottinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on 25 July 2021.
Nottinghamshire Police said Walsh, who was three times over the alcohol limit, was seen swerving in her van moments before the crash.
The 32-year-old admitted causing death by careless driving.
Walsh, of Abbott Road, Mansfield, was also disqualified from driving for six months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Judge Gregory Dickinson QC told Walsh: "You drove whilst drunk and caused the death of a lovely human being.
"You intended no-one any harm, however the consequences for Mr Osborne's family and friends are every bit as devastating as had you gone out with a knife or a gun."
'Completely broken'
In a statement, Mr Osborne's family paid tribute to the 48-year-old, describing him as a "kind, funny and caring man".
They said their lives were "ruined by a careless and selfish act" that took away a husband, father, son, brother and friend, who was "the most loving man we ever knew".
"It is simply impossible to describe the pain that has been caused," the statement said.
"It's been so hard to keep going as we are all completely broken."
Sgt Mark Baker, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The devastating impact of Walsh's careless driving and drink-driving will be felt by Mark's loved ones for life.
"This collision could have been avoided had Walsh shown any respect for the law and other road users and made the responsible decision not to drive after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol."
