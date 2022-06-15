National Shire Horse Show to return to county
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
An event believed to be one of the largest and oldest horse shows in the world is to take place in March.
The National Shire Horse Show is to take place in Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, following a successful event in March.
The show was first held in London in 1878.
Secretary of the Shire Horse Society and show director Victoria Clayton said the 2022 event had been "very successful".
She said: "We've decided to return to the showground next year.
"We're currently planning a few additional tweaks to make it even more fun for families to join us to help celebrate this magnificent breed of horse."
She added the 2022 event had been the first time the show had been held in the county.
The show generally attracts competitors from across the UK and Europe, and visitors from around the world.
Competitors take part in classes, showing their horses in-hand, in-harness and ridden.
Tickets for the 2023 show will go on sale in early autumn, with the event taking place on 11 and 12 March.
The society said that a few decades ago, the breed had been in danger of dying out.
Ms Clayton added: "Shire horses are amazing animals and we are so grateful to all our supporters who help us to help this breed."
