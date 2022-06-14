Witness appeal as police probe Nottinghamshire factory fire
A woman is being urged to come forward as police investigate a fire at a former factory in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Victoria Square in Worksop at about 05:20 BST on 10 June after receiving reports a derelict building was on fire.
Six crews were required to bring the blaze under control.
Nottinghamshire Police said nobody was injured but "significant damage" was caused to the building.
A force spokesman said officers are keen to trace a woman who spoke to firefighters at the scene.
Insp Paul Lefford said: "We would urge [her] to get in touch with us immediately, as we believe she may know some crucial information that could assist our investigation."
