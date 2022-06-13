Arrests after man attacked and car stolen in Carlton
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man was assaulted and a car was stolen in Nottinghamshire.
Police said officers were called to Carlton Hill, in Carlton, at about 23:50 BST on Friday after a man pulled his car over in Francis Road before he was attacked and his vehicle was taken.
The man's car was later recovered by police, officers said.
Two men, aged 31 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have since been released on conditional bail.
Det Con Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Robbery is an extremely serious offence that can have a long-lasting impact on victims, often both from an emotional and physical standpoint."
She asked anyone who has any information to get in touch with the police on 111.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.