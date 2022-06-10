'Explosion' heard as fire crews battle blaze in Worksop
Six fire crews have been called to a large blaze which broke out at a derelict building in Worksop.
The fire service was called to the scene in Victoria Square at about 05:20 BST on Friday.
A woman who lives nearby said she was woken by an "explosion" and saw smoke billowing from the building.
Nearby residents and motorists have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut while the fire is dealt with.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said there may be further disruption for those travelling nearby.
The woman, who lives metres away from the building, said she contacted the fire service after hearing what sounded like an "explosion".
She added some of her neighbours' homes had been evacuated.
