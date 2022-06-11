Birth certificate from 1882 found in Nottingham chimney
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A couple have tracked down relatives of a man after finding his birth certificate - dating from the 1800s - in a chimney breast.
Olivia Clark and her partner discovered the certificate of William Rogers, who was born in September 1882, while doing renovations on their Nottingham home.
Ms Clark posted an appeal online which put her in touch with Mr Rogers' family.
She said she had been "intrigued" to learn the history of the house.
Ms Clark said they bought the house in Mapperley in September and found the certificate in November.
She said: "We found it hidden in the back room in the right hand side of the chimney breast."
She recently posted a photograph of it on a Facebook page, prompting a man to contact her to say Mr Rogers - who was known as Bill - was his grandfather's brother and owned a butcher's shop in the area.
A woman from Eastwood also got in touch to say Mr Rogers was her mother's great great grandfather.
Ms Clark said she has sent them copies of the certificate.
She said: "We will keep [the original] as it is part of the history of the house. We will keep it aside and leave it for the new owners."
Her appeal also led her to research on the history of the house itself, which once belonged to Mr Rogers' sister, Sarah Williams.
She became the first owner of the property, a year after legislation was passed in 1926 to allow women to hold and dispose of property on the same terms as men.
Ms Clark added: "We were intrigued to find out the history of the property.
"It was nice to be able to pick through the history of it all."
