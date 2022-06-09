Hunter White: Parents of baby who died 'hid dad's drug use'
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Two parents sentenced after the death of their baby hid the father's drug use from social workers, an inquest heard.
Hunter White died after he slid between a sofa and his father at Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, on 10 July 2020.
Nottingham Coroner's Court heard Adam White and Terri Walters - who were both sentenced last month after admitting cruelty - had taken drugs while Hunter was in their care.
The medical cause of death was "positional asphyxia".
'Very sad case'
The court heard the family had been recognised as a risk by social services, and Hunter was placed under a child protection plan before he was born.
A social worker had visited the home on 9 July and found Hunter - who was born on 23 June 2020 - was well, with neither parent appearing to be under the influence.
After the social worker left, the inquest was told White bought cannabis and cocaine, which were used by Walters in her bedroom while he looked after Hunter.
The baby woke for a feed at about 03:00 BST, after which White - who the court heard had been smoking cannabis - placed him on his chest while he watched television on the sofa.
Hours later, he woke to find Hunter wedged between his abdomen and the back of the sofa, but despite calling an ambulance and attempting CPR, the baby was already dead.
Drug 'pact'
After criminal proceedings against the parents were brought, both pleaded guilty to cruelty by way of neglect, but prosecutors said there was no "causative link" between the actions of the parents and their child's death.
The inquest heard the family had been seen by a range of healthcare and social work professionals, who had advised the parents on safe sleeping arrangements and the risks of substance misuse.
Gordon Clow, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, said any risks to Hunter were "well recognised, particularly by the health agencies working with the family".
"It was clear that both parents understood the advice [on safe sleeping arrangements]," he said.
"It's difficult to see what more could have been done."
While support had been put in place for Walters due to her history of substance misuse and mental health issues, the inquest heard agencies were unaware White was also misusing cannabis.
Mr Clow said the parents had a "pact" to hide his drug use from agencies.
"He was careful to conceal this from the agencies, and I can see no [way] where it could realistically have been discovered," he said.
Walters knew White had taken drugs "but nonetheless left [Hunter] in his father's care", Mr Clow said.
Recording a narrative verdict, he said it was not possible to say Hunter would have survived had neither parent taken drugs.
"Had he not previously consumed cannabis, Hunter's father may not have co-slept with Hunter, and he may have roused when Hunter slid off his chest and became wedged... [but] it is not possible to say that the consumption of substances by Hunter's father caused his death," he said.
"Hunter White died from positional asphyxia due to unsafe sleep arrangements.
"This is a very, very sad case of the death of a very young child at the start of his life."
Mr Clow did not issue a prevention of future death notice to any agency involved with Hunter's family, but said he would write to Nottinghamshire County Council for more information on updates to its child safeguarding policies.
Laurence Jones, the authority's service director for commissioning and resourcing, said: "We will be providing a positive response to the coroner's request for evidence that this has been addressed, in the timescale given, to provide further reassurance about practice improvements in this area."
