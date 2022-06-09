Mansfield: Vacuum-packed cannabis found after men flee car
Offices found a large vacuum-packed bag of cannabis after three men ran from their car during a traffic stop.
The car was spotted waiting in Padley Hill, Mansfield at 19:00 BST on Monday.
The driver made off after noticing the marked police car but stopped soon after with three men running from officers.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and released under investigation.
Nottinghamshire Police said the men had run from the car after it pulled into the grounds of Mansfield Community Hospital.
The force said a "significant" quantity of drugs were found in the boot and one man was detained after a short chase.
It added the drugs had since been destroyed.
