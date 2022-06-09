Sherwood Forest 'thriving' under RSPB management
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
The RSPB says Sherwood Forest is "thriving" four years after it took over management of the country park.
The charity said "vital" conservation work had taken place at the Nottinghamshire forest since it signed the agreement with the county council.
It said more than 200 oak trees were healthier and a new spider species had been found in the 450-acre country park, home to the famous Major Oak.
Bosses said they were "extremely proud" of the work that has been done.
A number of large projects have been completed at the park over the past four years, including the removal of the former visitors centre.
Demolition of the old building has seen wood pasture, heathland and acid grassland return to an area that was previously concrete and tarmac.
Endangered species have been protected and a new spider that had not previously been recorded at Sherwood Forest has also been discovered.
Gemma Howarth, RSPB Senior Site Manager at Sherwood Forest, said: "We are extremely proud of everything that we have achieved since we began our work at Sherwood Forest.
"It has been great to see the results of our conservation and ecological work and know that we are helping to preserve this legendary ancient forest for future generations."
Expert arboriculturists said provisional results of a recent condition survey found an estimated 300 ancient oak trees were now in the top health class, compared to 93 in 2010.
Councillor John Cottee, cabinet member for communities, said: "We all know the important role that nature plays in supporting our mental health and wellbeing.
"Whether it's for a walk, a run, a picnic with friends and family, an insect hunt or a spot of birdwatching, it is fantastic that so many people have been able to explore this wonderful forest and enjoy the beautiful surroundings."
