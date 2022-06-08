Beeston: Barclays confirms branch in town will close
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Barclays has announced a branch in a Nottinghamshire town will close later this year.
The bank confirmed its branch in Chilwell Road, Beeston, will shut its doors for the final time on 9 September.
According to the company, the branch has seen a 5% reduction in counter transactions, with just 161 people exclusively using the store.
Barclays said the decision to close the premises was "not an easy one".
In March, the bank announced it would be closing another 27 branches across the UK.
The closures come amid the backdrop of ever-changing banking habits, with more people moving their transactions online.
A Barclays spokesman said no redundancies were planned as a direct result of the closure.
He said: "Customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.
"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.
"We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required."
