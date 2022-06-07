Hucknall cannabis grow with nearly 100 plants found by police
- Published
A large cannabis grow worth tens of thousands of pounds has been uncovered during a house search, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police went to the property in Norman Drive, Hucknall, at about 12:15 BST on Saturday.
Officers said they found nearly 100 plants spread across several rooms inside.
The plants were taken away and destroyed and various growing and electrical equipment was seized, the force added.
Sgt Andy Crosby, from the Ashfield neighbourhood policing team, said cannabis cultivation was a "serious offence".
"Cannabis grows themselves are also extremely dangerous. In this and in others, we have found the electrics had been crudely bypassed and posed a clear risk to safety.
"This was a significant grow that had clearly taken somebody a lot of time and money to set up. I am pleased it has now been disrupted and a significant quantity of drugs taken off the streets," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.