Boris Johnson confidence vote: 'They care only about their own interests'
- Published
After winning a confidence vote called by Conservative MPs, the prime minister has called for MPs to "draw a line under issues our opponents want to talk about".
With the political picture uncertain, residents in Nottingham gave their views on whether Boris Johnson should stay or go, and what the future holds for the UK.
Fiona McFarlane and Monica Pallis, both from West Bridgford, were in town as part of a long-running Extinction Rebellion protest against Barclays.
Both were heavily critical of the prime minister's actions, and castigated the Conservatives for backing him for so long.
"I think Mr Johnson has made an assault on democracy since he was elected, and by such dishonesty and by dismantling the checks on our democratic system he's a danger to the country," said Ms McFarlane, 73, who runs her own small business.
"It's a shame on the Conservative party that they selected him in the first place, and they've allowed him to continue as he has.
"He's disgraced the role of prime minister."
Ms Pallis, 68, said the response from the Conservative party to partygate and other scandals had not been good enough.
"Like most British people I believe in fairness, and we seem to be governed by people who have no idea what fairness is," she said.
"They care only about their own interests."
Nottingham resident Peter Gordon also said it was time for Mr Johnson to be replaced.
"At the end of the day, he has lied," the 53-year-old said.
"Whenever I watch him, even when he apologises he does a smirk - he's disingenuous.
"He has done some good things, and you could argue Brexit was a good thing, but to be honest I don't think he looked at all the consequences and we have suffered.
"I think he's got about a year - they will keep him until they start thinking about the next election."
Enjoying an afternoon pint near Nottingham Castle - itself the site of a famous rebellion, when it was set on fire by rioters in 1831 - Gareth Bramley said it was time for Tories to back Mr Johnson.
The retired Nottingham resident said he did not follow politics much, but felt the prime minister "comes across as a bit of a clown but has his heart in the right place".
"I think he should stay, and anyone who was against him [in the confidence vote] should support him," he said.
"I don't vote any more because I got sick of politicians - they're all a pain in the neck, they just oppose each other and bicker.
"It's the nature of the beast, the politicians do what they see fit at the time.
"I didn't need to be told they were breaking the rules, it was pretty obvious they were going to be doing that in some shape or form, and it wasn't just the Conservatives."
For market stallholder Barry Anderssen, partygate and the subsequent confidence vote have only confirmed his lack of faith in the system.
"I'm not really a fan of politicians - no matter what party they're from they're a bunch of liars," the 69-year-old said.
"Nineteen years ago I moved here [to the UK], and I've given up hope. I thought they would be different here, but they're not.
"Partygate happened two years ago, you can't change it, and I think it's time to bury it and get on with more important things, like the war that's going on [in Ukraine].
"We're supposed to be mature people, not children having a nibble at each other."
