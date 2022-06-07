Couple and police officer attacked in 'violent' Edwalton burglary
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A man who attacked a couple during a burglary and fought a police officer in a bid to escape has been jailed.
Police said Durrell Hartley broke into a house in Nottinghamshire, dragged a woman out of bed and gagged her, and attacked her partner last November.
After hearing sirens, Hartley tried to flee but was stopped by an officer who was hurt in a "violent struggle".
Hartley, who admitted aggravated burglary, was jailed for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
The 23-year-old, of Killisick Road, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, also pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended sentence order for possession of cannabis.
Nottinghamshire Police said Hartley attacked the female victim in the bedroom of her home, in Edwalton, and demanded money and belongings on the night of 5 November 2021.
He then shoved the woman, grabbing her mouth and neck and dragging her downstairs as he ransacked the house for valuables, the force added.
'Incredibly scary ordeal'
Hartley tried to escape but was confronted by a police officer at the property.
Police said the officer broke his hand in two places during the "violent struggle" but was able to detain Hartley until more officers arrived.
Det Con Nathan Wall said: "This must have been an incredibly scary ordeal for the victims, who were both violently assaulted in their own home.
"The responding officer in this case showed extreme bravery as he first confronted and then fought with Hartley inside the address."
