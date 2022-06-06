Harworth fight sees two arrested after baseball bat recovered
A 14-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray after a man suffered facial injuries in a fight.
Nottinghamshire Police responded to reports baseball bats were used in an altercation in Whitby Road, Harworth, shortly before 17:40 BST on Saturday.
Officers said a man suffered a suspected broken nose and facial fractures.
A baseball bat was later recovered by officers during a search, they said.
Officers were told the fight had taken place in the middle of the street.
The two suspects remain in custody and the force said it did not believe their was any wider risk to the public.
