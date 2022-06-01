Reward offered as boy, 17, absconds during hospital visit
Police are offering a £1,000 reward as they try to track down a 17-year-old boy who absconded from custody during a hospital visit.
Nottinghamshire Police said Allan Sulley was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham after complaining of feeling unwell.
However, the teenager fled the scene through the hospital's east exit.
Officers have asked for the public's help in finding Mr Sulley, who has links to the Clifton area.
