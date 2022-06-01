Mansfield: Three teens arrested after street assault video shared
- Published
Three teenage girls have been arrested after a video showing a man being assaulted in Nottinghamshire was circulated.
Police said the attack appears to have taken place in Queen Street, Mansfield, on Monday evening.
The girls, two aged 14 and one aged 17, who are from the area, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.
Officers have also appealed for any other witnesses to come forward.
No details of the victim have yet been released.
Ch Insp Chris Sutcliffe said: "This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and will always draw a strong and swift response.
"As our investigation continues, we are still seeking to speak directly to anyone else who witnessed the assault."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.