Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Nottingham theatre boss gets MBE
- Published
One of the highest profile figures in the Nottingham creative arts scene has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours.
Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse and Joint President of UK Theatre, has been appointed MBE for services to the arts.
During the Covid pandemic she was a vocal advocate for the importance of regional theatre in the UK.
Ms Sirr said she was fortunate to work with "some really brilliant people".
'Immense contribution'
Ms Sirr has been in post at the Nottingham Playhouse since 2001 and President of UK Theatre since 2021.
Before this she ran Blackpool Grand Theatre for five years and the Merlin Theatre Frome for two, and had worked as an actress for five years, a stage manager for two.
She said: "I am really honoured to receive an MBE.
"It underlines how fortunate I have been to work alongside some really brilliant people over many years.
"This has enabled some transformative creative work to happen in and for the many communities I have been privileged to serve."
Adam Penford, the artistic director of the Playhouse, said: "Stephanie's contribution to Nottingham Playhouse and the arts and cultural sector over the years has been immense.
"She steered the ship through the pandemic with dedication and fortitude.
"A keen champion of diversity and young people in particular, she has had a big impact on increasing opportunities and ensuring the industry is a more representative place."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.