Chilwell: Man admits manslaughter of 75-year-old man
- Published
A man has admitted the manslaughter of a 75-year-old man who died in hospital six days after being attacked.
Police said Neil Robinson was injured in Ranson Road, Chilwell, Nottinghamshire at about 12:20 GMT on 16 December.
James Gill changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday after being charged with the offence late last year.
The 39-year-old, of Wheatley Hills, Doncaster is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court in July.
He had previously denied the manslaughter at the same court in February.
Nottinghamshire Police said, following the attack, Mr Robinson was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in the city where he died six days later.
Gill has also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to another man, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, following attacks on two police constables.
He was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on 22 July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk