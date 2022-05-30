Forest fans to celebrate promotion in Nottingham city centre
- Published
Nottingham Forest fans are set to celebrate promotion to the Premier League at a city centre fan zone day.
Players and club officials will lift the EFL Championship play-off winners trophy on the Council House balcony in Old Market Square from 13:00 BST today.
Forest confirmed their top flight return for the first time in 23 years after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 at Wembley.
The council is urging people to arrive no earlier than 11.30.
Comedian and lifelong Forest supporter Matt Forde and BBC Radio Nottingham commentator Colin Fray will host the event, which will include interviews with the players before the trophy is raised aloft to the crowd below.
Leader of Nottingham City Council, David Mellen, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Forest secured promotion - it means a huge amount to the city after more than two decades outside the top flight.
"On behalf of the council, I'd like to congratulate Steve Cooper, his players and staff, the club's board and owners, plus the wonderful supporters who travelled down to north-west London today in their thousands to represent our proud city.
"This is simply a wonderful moment for Nottingham and we hope many Forest supporters, their families and city residents are able to join the players outside the council house tomorrow. For those who unfortunately can't attend, the event will be live-streamed."
Forest played out a thrilling game against Huddersfield Town yesterday in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley - it was the club's first trip to the new stadium since it opened in 2007 and their first major final for 30 years.
The celebration is expected to be very popular and there will be road closures and diversions put in place, plus some temporary changes to bus services.
Trams will not move through Old Market Square for a short time and services will terminate at Royal Centre and Nottingham station.
The council says anyone caught with alcohol, flares or pyrotechnics may be subject to a club ban.
It falls on the first day of the school half-term holiday and is designed to be a family event.
The event is also being broadcast live on Notts TV and simultaneously on Nottingham Forest's official website.
