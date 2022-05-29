Huge queues at Nottingham railway station ahead of play-off final
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Hundreds of people have been queuing near Nottingham railway station ahead of the Championship play-off final in London later.
Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield Town at Wembley and a win for the Reds would see them in the Premier League.
But some Forest fans due to travel by train have so far been unable to make the journey.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said it was running a full timetable and had "strengthened services where possible".
In a tweet, it urged people not to travel to Nottingham for services to London, and asked travellers to make their journeys from other stations.
Nottingham Forest have not been in the Premier League for more than two decades, but that could change with a win against the Terriers.
The game is due to kick off at 16:30 BST.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Railway, which runs the Nottingham to London service, said: "We are aware our services to London are exceptionally busy today.
"We know thousands of supporters are travelling to London for the play-off final.
"As a result, we are running our full timetable and have strengthened services where possible. "
The rail operator added customers could buy tickets on the day as well as in advance, which can be used on any service that day.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.