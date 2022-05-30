Nottingham Forest promoted: 'It's like walking in a dream'
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
After more than two decades out of the top flight, Nottingham Forest are making a return to the Premier League.
In a nervy play-off final at Wembley, Huddersfield's 43rd-minute own goal secured Forest's return to the top flight.
After starting the season in the Championship's relegation zone, alongside local rivals Derby County, Forest had seemed unlikely promotion candidates.
So how have supporters of the club made world-famous by Brian Clough reacted to their shock return?
'Unbelievably happy and proud'
Neil Heath was back at Wembley for the first time in years, having watched Forest's successes in the 1980s and 90s.
Neil, a City Ground regular, said: "It's the best feeling ever.
"It's like walking in a dream. I can't believe what's happened."
While some fans felt nervous during the second half - particularly when Huddersfield had a penalty appeal turned down - Neil said he remained confident in his team.
"That second half was a dream," he said.
"For me, it felt so quick and I never thought Huddersfield would score.
"It was like destiny. I am unbelievably happy and proud.
"It's surreal. I love this club, I love my city and I am so excited."
'We're in the Premier League - finally'
Bal Bansal, an IT worker from West Bridgford, was cool, calm and collected - until kick-off.
Then things changed.
"Those last 10 minutes - I don't think my heart has handled such pressure and tension," he said.
Bal has fond memories of the successes of the 80s and 90s but was keenly aware of how football's spotlight had eluded Forest in recent seasons.
He was delighted to see that change.
"We played good," he said.
"The key thing is we got the result we wanted and we're in the Premier League. Finally!"
'The best for sheer joy'
Season ticket holder Ben Neil described the match as the "best and worst football experience" in more than 30 years of supporting Forest.
The children's book author and illustrator said: "It was the worst for nerves but the best for the sheer joy and exhilaration at the final whistle."
Ben, who has Type 1 diabetes, had two below-knee amputations in quick succession after suffering years of health problems.
He is well known among fans who watched him walk to his seat at the City Ground on his prosthetics on the first home match of the 2018/19 season.
He said Forest's success meant so much after "years of heartbreak".
"A club the size of Forest should be in the Premier League," he said.
'It's like it's all a dream'
Season ticket holder Sam Perkins, 40, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of 37.
While he once followed Forest home and away, he now focuses on the more straightforward journey from his East Leake home to the City Ground, with his electric wheelchair, cough assist and ventilator, which he uses 24 hours a day.
He headed to Wembley with friends, family and his two full-time carers.
Sam, who was told more than half of people with the condition pass away two years after diagnosis, said the result at Wembley had left him, "overjoyed, stunned and a little bit like it's all a dream".
"I can usually remember games really well but that one is a complete blur," he said.
"I remember when I was diagnosed thinking I would love to see Forest win promotion and play in the Premier League.
"I'm just so happy it's happened."
'There was a tear or two shed after the game'
Paul Golden and his friends David Fairholm, Richard Crosby and Richard's son Robbie, 21, all headed from Scotland to Wembley for the match.
Paul, who is from Selkirk, said he had fallen in love with Forest after watching the 1980 European Cup Final.
"I was smitten after that," he said. "Nowadays, we get to about eight games a season. We tend to focus on the northern away games.
"I wasn't sure if we would win today - they looked a little bit tired. But we have won, so who cares about the performance?
"There was a tear or two shed after the game."
His friend Richard added: "At the start of the season, when we had one point, I was asking myself why I had raised my son as a Nottingham Forest fan - and then we go and have the best season ever."
'I couldn't have missed this game'
Forest fan Nick Nesfield, originally from Ravenshead in Nottinghamshire, has lived in Australia for 27 years.
But he travelled from Sydney to watch Forest and Mansfield in their respective play-off finals.
He said: "I couldn't have missed this game.
"I've listened or watched nearly every game for the last 26 years. Forest was my connection to my previous life here.
"I had to come back, no matter what the result.
"Today, I just feel numb. Patience is finally rewarded.
"I Whatsapped my wife and two kids in Australia at the end - they were dressed in red and watching at 04:00 over there and balled my eyes out. So did they.
"I feel so happy for everybody. Come on you Reds."
